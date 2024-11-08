Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > KL Rahuls poor run continues against Australia A

KL Rahul's poor run continues against Australia 'A'

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Rahul endured a disastrous outing in the tune-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and managed just 14 runs across two innings, having got out for 10 in India ‘A’s second innings

KL Rahul's poor run continues against Australia 'A'

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
KL Rahul's poor run continues against Australia 'A'
x
00:00

KL Rahul’s horror run with the bat continued as he got out in a bizarre fashion to leave India ‘A’ at a shaky 73-5 on Day Two of the second unofficial Test against Australia ‘A’ here on Friday.


Also Read: 1st T20I: Varun, Ravi claim three-fers after Samson ton as India destroy South Africa


Rahul endured a disastrous outing in the tune-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and managed just 14 runs across two innings, having got out for 10 in India ‘A’s second innings. After bowling out India ‘A’ for 161 on the opening day, Australia ‘A’ managed 223.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kl rahul India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK