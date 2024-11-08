KL Rahul's poor run continues against Australia 'A'

Rahul endured a disastrous outing in the tune-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and managed just 14 runs across two innings, having got out for 10 in India ‘A’s second innings

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

KL Rahul’s horror run with the bat continued as he got out in a bizarre fashion to leave India ‘A’ at a shaky 73-5 on Day Two of the second unofficial Test against Australia ‘A’ here on Friday.

Rahul endured a disastrous outing in the tune-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and managed just 14 runs across two innings, having got out for 10 in India ‘A’s second innings. After bowling out India ‘A’ for 161 on the opening day, Australia ‘A’ managed 223.

