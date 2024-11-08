Daiwik’s all-round show guides St Francis to 70-run victory

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Batting at No. 11, Daiwik made a handy 25 runs and put on a 34-run stand for the 10th wicket with Samarth Rane (19 not out) as their innings folded at 235 in 35.3 overs

St Francis D’Assisi’s Daiwik Shetty with his Player of the Match award at Azad Maidan. Pic/Anurag Ahire

All-rounder Daiwik Shetty, 15, played a significant role with both bat and ball to inspire St Francis D’Assisi High School (Borivli) to a fluent 70-run win over Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Malad) in a first-round match of the 128th MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament at New Era CC ground, Azad Maidan, on Friday. 


Batting at No. 11, Daiwik made a handy 25 runs and put on a 34-run stand for the 10th wicket with Samarth Rane (19 not out) as their innings folded at 235 in 35.3 overs. 


Earlier, Daiwik’s teammate and No. 3 bat Naitik Dhumale smashed an impressive 70 runs, but failed to get enough support from his fellow batters as they were unable to last the full 40 overs.

Later, Sarvepalli Radhakrishna’s openers Aaryan Madgavkar (21) and Nirav Saboo (24) stitched a 55-run stand for the first wicket. The Malad side however, failed to capitalise on the start and were bowled out for 165 in 33.4 overs.

Off-spinner Daiwik 4-52 and leggie Soham Sakpal 3-45 were the wreckers-in-chief for D’Assisi. Daiwik was adjudged Player of the Match and received a gift voucher of Rs 2000.

Hande scores 148*

Riding on Vigrah Hande’s unbeaten 148 off 76 and a 51-ball 81 from Smaan Naik, St Gregorios (Chembur) outclassed Bombay Cambridge (Andheri) by 411 runs at Cross Maidan. The Chembur school posted a mammoth 486-6 in the allotted 35 overs. In reply, the Andheri school were bowled out for just 75.

