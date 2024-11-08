Breaking News
WI pacer Joseph suspended for argument with captain Hope v England

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Bridgetown (Barbados)
Alzarri Joseph. Pic/AFP

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches by Cricket West Indies over his very public disagreement with captain Shai Hope over field placements during a ODI against England.


During the match on Wednesday, which the Caribbean side won by eight wickets to clinch the three-match series, in the fourth over, after a ball was played away on the off side, Joseph remonstrated angrily with Hope and when the over ended he walked off the field, returning after a short break.


