WI pacer Joseph suspended for argument with captain Hope v England

During the match on Wednesday, which the Caribbean side won by eight wickets to clinch the three-match series, in the fourth over, after a ball was played away on the off side, Joseph remonstrated angrily with Hope and when the over ended he walked off the field, returning after a short break

Alzarri Joseph. Pic/AFP

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches by Cricket West Indies over his very public disagreement with captain Shai Hope over field placements during a ODI against England.

