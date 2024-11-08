Breaking News
A week later, no change!

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

During the India v NZ Test that began on November 1, our lensman Atul Kamble captured an image, showing the missing letters in the batting great’s name and surname

A week later, no change!

Pic/Atul Kamble, Kirti Surve Parade

This statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium with much fanfare in 2023, but some letters in his name have dropped off. During the India v NZ Test that began on November 1, our lensman Atul Kamble captured an image, showing the missing letters in the batting great’s name and surname. On Friday, our photographer Kirti Surve Parade discovered that this has not been fixed even a week after the Test has ended.


