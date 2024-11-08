Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India shuttler George storms into quarter finals

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Iksan City (Korea)
PTI |

The 24-year-old Indian overcame his Chinese Taipei opponent, ranked 31 in the world, 21-17, 19-21, 21-17

Kiran George. File pic

India’s Kiran George dished out yet another gritty performance to upset third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei and progressed to the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Thursday. The 24-year-old Indian overcame his Chinese Taipei opponent, ranked 31 in the world, 21-17, 19-21, 21-17.


Also Read: Mbappe left out of France squad


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


