India shuttler George storms into quarter-finals

Kiran George. File pic

India’s Kiran George dished out yet another gritty performance to upset third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei and progressed to the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Thursday. The 24-year-old Indian overcame his Chinese Taipei opponent, ranked 31 in the world, 21-17, 19-21, 21-17.

