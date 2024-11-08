Breaking News
Mbappe left out of France squad

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

It is the second successive France squad from which the national team captain has been absent after he also missed the October double-header against Israel and Belgium

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the France squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Italy. Coach Didier Deschamps insisting the absence of the Real Madrid superstar “is for the best.”


It is the second successive France squad from which the national team captain has been absent after he also missed the October double-header against Israel and Belgium. “I have spoken with him and I have made the decision for this get-together because I think it is for the best,” Deschamps told reporters at a press conference in Paris.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

