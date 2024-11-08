Mbappe left out of France squad

It is the second successive France squad from which the national team captain has been absent after he also missed the October double-header against Israel and Belgium

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the France squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Italy. Coach Didier Deschamps insisting the absence of the Real Madrid superstar “is for the best.”

It is the second successive France squad from which the national team captain has been absent after he also missed the October double-header against Israel and Belgium. “I have spoken with him and I have made the decision for this get-together because I think it is for the best,” Deschamps told reporters at a press conference in Paris.

