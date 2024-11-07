We lack order: Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

Madrid fans still appeared upset by Vinicius Junior not winning the Ballon d’Or ceremony, and also with yet another poor performance by the team

There were plenty of jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Before the match, when the Champions League anthem was played. And after the match, when Real Madrid saw its 15-game unbeaten run at home in the Champions League come to an end.

Madrid fans still appeared upset by Vinicius Junior not winning the Ballon d’Or ceremony, and also with yet another poor performance by the team.

Madrid followed up its 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league “clasico” with a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League, and coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t hide his concerns.

“We need to be worried, we are not showing the best version of ourselves,” Ancelotti said.

“We are not compact as a team and we need to change that. We lack order in the team and, as a result, we’re conceding too many goals.” Madrid, the European powerhouse that has a record 15 Champions League titles, has now conceded seven goals in four matches in the competition, with its other loss coming in a 1-0 defeat at Lille.

It has trailed in its last three games in the competition, though it rallied to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in its other home game after conceding first. “It’s normal to be worried in this situation,” Ancelotti said.

Real, Milan honour Spain flood victims

Real Madrid and AC Milan honoured the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia before their Champions League match. Players from both teams entered the field wearing shirts with the words “We are all Valencia,” written in Spanish on Madrid’s kits and in Italian on AC Milan’s.

