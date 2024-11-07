Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Utd cannot play the way Sporting do Amorim

Utd cannot play the way Sporting do: Amorim

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Lisbon
IANS |

Top

Before the game, Amorim had playfully suggested that a victory over City could earn him the reputation of “the new Ferguson” among some United supporters

Utd cannot play the way Sporting do: Amorim

Ruben Amorim. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Utd cannot play the way Sporting do: Amorim
x
00:00

Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim enjoyed a thrilling farewell at home with a 4-1 triumph over Manchester City, his last game in charge before stepping into his new role at Manchester United. 


Reflecting on the resounding win over City, Amorim admitted that this performance was “a dream way” to sign off. Yet, he emphasised that his approach at United would differ significantly. Amorim gave his home fans a night to remember, beating Pep Guardiola’s City with a commanding performance that saw Viktor Gyokeres net a hat-trick and Maximiliano Araujo add a fourth after Phil Foden’s opener for City.


Also Read: Sabalenka takes the cake!


The result handed City their first Champions League loss of the season, but Amorim is focused on the challenges that lie ahead with United, cautioning that his approach will need to shift in the Premier League.

“We cannot transport one reality to another. United cannot play the way we play; they cannot be so defensive. Of course, it’s good to beat City. But I’ll be living in a different world; we’ll have to start from a different point,” Amorim said in the post-match press conference.

Before the game, Amorim had playfully suggested that a victory over City could earn him the reputation of “the new Ferguson” among some United supporters.

He clarified after the match, “I was playing with words when I said that; I’m not going to read anything for six months,” he joked, hinting at the intense scrutiny that awaits him in England. “I’m going to focus on the team.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester city manchester united uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK