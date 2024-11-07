Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kiran George moves into 2nd round of Korea Masters

Kiran George moves into 2nd round of Korea Masters

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Iksan City (Korea)
PTI |

The lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, World No. 44 George will take on third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the second round

Iksan City (Korea)

India’s Kiran George produced a gritty performance to eke out a three-game win and advanced to the second round of the Korea Masters here on Wednesday.


Also Read: Sandeep Patil says India have to forget NZ loss in order to win in Australia


The 24-year-old overcame a sluggish start to defeat Vietnam’s Kuan Lin Kuo 15-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a 57-minute opening round clash of BWF Super 300 tournament.


The lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, World No. 44 George will take on third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

Lin Kuo raced to an 11-4 lead and eventually took the first game with ease.

