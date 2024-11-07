Kiran George moves into 2nd round of Korea Masters

The lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, World No. 44 George will take on third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the second round

Iksan City (Korea)

India’s Kiran George produced a gritty performance to eke out a three-game win and advanced to the second round of the Korea Masters here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old overcame a sluggish start to defeat Vietnam’s Kuan Lin Kuo 15-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a 57-minute opening round clash of BWF Super 300 tournament.

The lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, World No. 44 George will take on third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

Lin Kuo raced to an 11-4 lead and eventually took the first game with ease.

