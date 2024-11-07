Anil Kumble wants these three players to play in the T20I series against South Africa

A new-look India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting on Friday at Durban under the leadership duo of Suryakumar Yadav and coach VVS Laxman

Anil Kumble. Pic/AFP

The uncapped trio of Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Ramandeep Singh should be awarded for their hard work in domestic cricket during India’s tour of South Africa, believes former captain Anil Kumble.

A new-look India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting on Friday at Durban under the leadership duo of Suryakumar Yadav and coach VVS Laxman. “I hope all these three get an opportunity to play for the Indian team because all of them have really done well at the domestic level,” Kumble was quoted as saying by Jio Cinema.

