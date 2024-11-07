Breaking News
Anil Kumble wants these three players to play in the T20I series against South Africa

Anil Kumble wants these three players to play in the T20I series against South Africa

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A new-look India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting on Friday at Durban under the leadership duo of Suryakumar Yadav and coach VVS Laxman

Anil Kumble wants these three players to play in the T20I series against South Africa

Anil Kumble. Pic/AFP

Anil Kumble wants these three players to play in the T20I series against South Africa
The uncapped trio of Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Ramandeep Singh should be awarded for their hard work in domestic cricket during India’s tour of South Africa, believes former captain Anil Kumble.


Also Read: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting predicts the winner of Border-Gavaskar Trophy


A new-look India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting on Friday at Durban under the leadership duo of Suryakumar Yadav and coach VVS Laxman. “I hope all these three get an opportunity to play for the Indian team because all of them have really done well at the domestic level,” Kumble was quoted as saying by Jio Cinema.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

