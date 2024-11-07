Australia are keen on ending their barren run in the Border-Gavaskar with India winning each of the four series since 2014-15, including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21

Ricky Ponting

Listen to this article Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting predicts the winner of Border-Gavaskar Trophy x 00:00

Former captain Ricky Ponting reckons Australia will clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 against India as the visitors will find taking 20 wickets in a Test as their “biggest challenge” in the absence of Mohammed Shami.

However, with India suffering the historic low of a first-ever whitewash by 0-3 against New Zealand, Ponting believes the hosts have a better chance of defeating India now. “Probably more so now [than before],” Ponting said about Australia’s chances on the ICC Review Show.

Shami will be missed

Shami has been out of action since last November due to injuries and Ponting believes his absence leaves a big hole in India’s bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and the uncapped Harshit Rana.

Ponting said, “Shami just leaves such a big hole in that bowling group. Back then [in August], there was still some conjecture whether Shami would be fit or not.

“I think taking 20 wickets in a Test match for India is going to be the biggest challenge. I think they’ll bat well enough out here with the current group of batters that they’ve got.”

While hailing Australia as a more settled unit, Ponting backed India to not be absolute pushovers when the series gets underway from November 22 in Perth. “I think India will win a Test match somewhere through the five Test matches,” Ponting predicted.

‘Oz look more settled’

“But I still think now, Australia probably look a bit more settled, a bit more experienced and we know that they’re a very hard team to beat at home. So I’ll stick with the 3-1.”

