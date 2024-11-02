India will begin Day 2 with Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) at the crease as the hosts work to close the 149-run deficit

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AP, PTI

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull took a dig at Team India as the hosts sent Mohammed Siraj as nightwatchman following opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on Day 1 of the the third and final Test of the series at the Wankhade Stadium on Friday.

India will begin Day 2 with Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) at the crease as the hosts work to close the 149-run deficit.

"I don't like the term night watchman being used for a tail end or a lower-order play. Why not Ravichandran Ashwin? If you're going to have a player out in the middle that has to be able to play, you can't just send a bowler out there for the sake of sending a bowler out there. If it was going to be anyone that had to be Ashwin because he could actually bat. He'll get through the night and then he'll come tomorrow and he'll score you runs because he's good enough to do that," Doull said while talking on Sports18.

Further, the cricketer-turned-commentator asserted that sending a player of number 10 or 11 position player as nightwatchman in turning conditions is a big mistake.

"The New Zealand spinners hadn't actually bowled that well, uh, there's a couple that went past the bat, but it wasn't consistent enough. So to send a player out there who generally bats 10 or 11 and is not proficient against spin in turning conditions, I thought it was a big mistake first and foremost. If Virat Kohli, he's not gonna come out, and I totally understand it. There are a lot of batters around the world that do that would prefer to have a night watchman, would prefer to be out there tomorrow. But send in a guy who can play please," the 55-year-old added.

Recapping India's innings on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test, in the last couple of overs, just when India appeared to be in control, fortune favoured the visitors, who seized the opportunity swiftly.

As India looked set for a strong finish, they lost three wickets in the final two overs of the day, dramatically shifting the game's momentum.

Ajaz Patel delivered a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0) on consecutive balls.

India's troubles deepened in the last over when Virat Kohli (4) was run out following a quick throw from Matt Henry, unable to cross the crease in time.With India reduced to 86/4 and still trailing by 149 runs.

