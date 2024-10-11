He reported to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday, marking the beginning of this new chapter in his career

Mohammed Siraj with Director General of Police on Friday (Pic: X)

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Friday officially commenced his role as Telangana's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). This prestigious appointment was extended to him by the state government in recognition of his exceptional achievements in international cricket.

Siraj reported to the Director General of Police (DGP), marking the beginning of this new chapter in his career.

Siraj has enjoyed a remarkable career representing India in various high-stakes competitions. His impressive resume includes participation in the ICC Cricket World Cup finals and the World Test Championship.

Most recently, he was a key member of the victorious Indian team that ended a 13-year drought by clinching the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

For the unversed, in July of this year, the Telangana government awarded Group-1 positions to Siraj and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, acknowledging their extraordinary accomplishments in their respective sports.

Following an announcement by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state government amended the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994, to facilitate these appointments.

Siraj, who made his Test debut during India's tour of Australia in 2020-21, has firmly established himself as a key member of the team's playing XI in the longest format of the game. The right-arm speedster played a crucial role in securing the series victory for India against Australia, notably achieving a remarkable five-wicket haul in the final Test at Brisbane.

In addition to his standout performance in Australia, Siraj demonstrated his prowess during the recent home series against Bangladesh, where he claimed four wickets across two matches at an average of 34.50.

His next challenge lies in the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, set to commence on October 16 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.