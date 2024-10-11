Recently in an interview with Star Sports, he opened up about his challenges, emphasising the importance of hard work and resilience

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is no stranger to life's struggles, but the manner in which he has transformed adversity into motivation is nothing short of inspiring.

Recently in an interview with Star Sports, he opened up about his challenges, emphasising the importance of hard work and resilience, and encouraging everyone to persevere through adversity.

"Sometimes, life puts you in difficult situations. They come and go. I have been through that phase many times. But that's okay, it happens. They are lessons that are taught to us. Life never punishes you, it only teaches you. Hardik Pandya has a much easier job than what he was at 16. At that time, I had no facilities or opportunities. Hardwork has brought me where I am today. Success won't guarantee you anything, but it will give you opportunities to become successful," said Pandya.

Meanwhile, in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I on Wednesday, the 31-year-old showcased his explosive batting skills, scoring 32 runs off just 19 balls. His impressive performance contributed to India’s formidable total of 221/9, leading to a decisive victory by 86 runs.

During his innings, he struck two fours and two sixes, demonstrating his power-hitting ability and surpassing one of MS Dhoni's significant milestones in T20I cricket.

Beyond his batting prowess, Pandya also garnered attention for his exceptional fielding during the match held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the 14th over, bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, Rishad Hossein launched a shot toward the long-on region.

Seizing the opportunity, Pandya displayed remarkable athleticism as he sprinted from deep mid-wicket to execute a stunning catch, showcasing his commitment and skill on the field.

Pandya's all-round performance has not only bolstered India's position in the series but also highlighted his ability to rise to the occasion in critical moments.