Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, has talked about his friend Salman Khan's recently released film Sikandar receiving an underwhelming response. Akshay Kumar has worked with Salman Khan on hit films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann.

When Akshay was asked about films like Sikandar featuring big actors like Salman Khan not performing well, he was quick to say that this is not true. Reacting to the question, Akshay said, “Aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger zinda hai aur humesha rahega (This cannot happen. Tiger is alive and always will be).” He further added, “Salman ek aisi nasal ka tiger hai jo zindagi mein kabhi maar nahi sakta. Woh mera dost hai, he will always be there."

Akshay Kumar talked about Salman Khan’s Sikandar and its underwhelming performance with Hindustan Times during a special screening event of Kesari: Chapter 2 in Delhi. Earlier, he also visited Amritsar with the cast of the film.

About Salman Khan’s work front

Work-wise, Salman was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss’ action entertainer Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Released on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, Sikandar failed to make an impact on the audience. Up next, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed he will be working with ‘chhota bhai’ Salman in an upcoming action film. The actor also has Atlee’s directorial, Sooraj Barjatya’s next (after Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer), and more in the pipeline.

About Akshay Kumar’s next

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2. The trailer of the film was recently released, and it opens with Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair questioning a British officer about whether any warning was given to the people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh before shots were fired on those protesting the Rowlatt Act. The trailer then shows Nair fearlessly building a strong legal case against the British Crown.

To counter Nair, the British bring in a defense lawyer, played by R. Madhavan. What follows is a passionate and intense courtroom drama between two powerhouse performers. Ananya Panday also appears in the trailer, playing a female lawyer—a rarity during that time. She has only one line in the trailer and seems to be part of Nair’s legal team.