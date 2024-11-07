Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sandeep Patil says India have to forget NZ loss in order to win in Australia

Sandeep Patil says India have to forget NZ loss in order to win in Australia

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Indian team will soon be hitting the Australian shores with their pride at stake, having been blanked 0-3 by New Zealand at home

Sandeep Patil says India have to forget NZ loss in order to win in Australia

Sandeep Patil. Pic/Atul Kamble


Sandeep Patil says India have to forget NZ loss in order to win in Australia
x
00:00

India will have to forget the wins in Australia over the last two trips as well as the unprecedented loss to New Zealand at home recently to give themselves a chance of emerging victorious Down Under, said 1983 World Cup winner Sandip Patil here on Wednesday.


The Indian team will soon be hitting the Australian shores with their pride at stake, having been blanked 0-3 by New Zealand at home.


Also Read: Memories, moments flood Sandeep Patil’s book launch


Patil, expressed confidence that the team are too good to be bogged down by setbacks. “They have to play against Australia in Australia, they will have to forget what happened there last time. They will also have to forget what happened in this series [against New Zealand] and look forward,” Patil told the media here during the launch of his book titled Beyond Boundaries.

“We lost all practice games before winning the World Cup, so they should remember... you have to play positively only then you will get a positive result,” he said.







