Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bruno shines as Utd rout Leicester

Bruno shines as Utd rout Leicester

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Since, Erik ten Hag was fired last month, Man United have won two matches and drawn one under interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy

Bruno shines as Utd rout Leicester

Man United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates his goal v Leicester

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes marked his 250th appearance for the club in style with a brilliant solo goal against Leicester on Sunday.


The Portugal international, presented with a framed shirt before kick-off in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, ran onto a back-heel from Amad Diallo and curled a low shot past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the 17th minute. He scored a second with a deflected effort off Victor Kristiansen in the 38th. Both sparked wild celebrations from the home fans, who chanted “Bruno” as Fernandes was congratulated by his teammates. Garnacho (82nd min) netted the third goal for United. 


Also Read: Liverpool manager Slot believes five-point gap atop EPL is small


Fernandes has scored 84 goals in all competitions since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. The match was United’s final game before new head coach Ruben Amorim takes charge on Monday.

Since, Erik ten Hag was fired last month, Man United have won two matches and drawn one under interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy. 

