Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland hold Portugal to goalless draw

Portugal remain on top of Group A1 but were made to wait to book their place in March's quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo

Scotland frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a 0-0 draw at Hampden on Tuesday to avoid losing five consecutive competitive games for the first time ever.

The home side needed a wonder save from Craig Gordon to deny Bruno Fernandes a winner in the closing stages, but held out to secure their first point in the top tier of the Nations League.

Portugal remain on top of Group A1 but were made to wait to book their place in March’s quarter-finals. On his 216th international appearance, Ronaldo made his 200th start for his country, more than 21 years on from his first.

However, the 39-year-old failed to add to his 133 Portugal goals and stormed off the field at full-time ranting at the officials.

