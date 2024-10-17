Breaking News
Mhambrey rejoins MI as bowling coach

Mhambrey rejoins MI as bowling coach

Updated on: 17 October,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Mhambrey’s stint as the bowling coach with the national team had ended in June this year after India won the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Mhambrey rejoins MI as bowling coach

Paras Mhambrey

Mhambrey rejoins MI as bowling coach
Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday rejoined five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in a similar role.


Also Read: Can’t think of anyone more deserving: Edulji on David joining ICC Hall of Fame


Mhambrey’s stint as the bowling coach with the national team had ended in June this year after India won the T20 World Cup in the Americas.


The franchise said that the 52-year-old will work alongside bowling coach Lasith Malinga and head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who too returned to the MI coaching set-up after a gap of two years.

