Mhambrey’s stint as the bowling coach with the national team had ended in June this year after India won the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Paras Mhambrey

Listen to this article Mhambrey rejoins MI as bowling coach x 00:00

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday rejoined five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in a similar role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Can’t think of anyone more deserving: Edulji on David joining ICC Hall of Fame

Mhambrey’s stint as the bowling coach with the national team had ended in June this year after India won the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

The franchise said that the 52-year-old will work alongside bowling coach Lasith Malinga and head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who too returned to the MI coaching set-up after a gap of two years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever