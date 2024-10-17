Breaking News
Can't think of anyone more deserving: Edulji on David joining ICC Hall of Fame

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Edulji, 68, was the first one to be inducted last November

Can’t think of anyone more deserving: Edulji on David joining ICC Hall of Fame

Neetu David

Can’t think of anyone more deserving: Edulji on David joining ICC Hall of Fame
Neetu David joined former India captain Diana Edulji in the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday and the latter could not think of anyone more deserving of the honour than the fellow left-arm spinner.


Edulji wrote an open letter to David after the latter became only the second Indian women to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. South African legend Ab de Villiers and former England captain Alastair Cook were also inducted along with David.


Edulji, 68, was the first one to be inducted last November. “It is an honour and a privilege to welcome you into the exclusive club that is the ICC Hall of Fame. Until now, I have been the only Indian woman inducted and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of being the first to join me,” Edulji wrote in the letter released by ICC.

“It seems only yesterday that I saw you bowling in the nets as a teenager. I knew then that I had to try and bring you to Railways and that you would go on to play for India. Your bowling style and rhythm, even then, was incredible to watch and greatly impressed me,” she added.

Mid-Day Web Stories

