Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England 239 6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan

England 239-6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Multan
AFP |

Top

An absorbing second day’s play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366.

England 239-6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan

Pakistan’s Sajid Khan celebrates the wicket of England’s Ollie Pope in Multan yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
England 239-6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan
x
00:00

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries including centurion Ben Duckett to leave England on 239-6 in the second Test in Multan on Wednesday. An absorbing second day’s play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366. 


England had been cruising nicely at 211-2 when Sajid removed Joe Root (34), Duckett (114) and Harry Brook (nine) in the final session. From the other end, fellow spinner Noman Ali dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes for one as England lost four wickets in the space of 14 runs. At the close, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse were at the crease with 12 and two respectively.


Also Read: Mbappe ‘shocked’ with rape investigation case


Root hits career-high rating in ICC Test rankings after Multan masterclass

England’s star batter Joe Root has further cemented his place among the all-time greats by achieving a new career-high rating on the latest ICC men’s Test batter rankings.

Root’s extraordinary knock of 262 during England’s crushing victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Multan has propelled him to a personal best of 932 rating points. His previous best was 923 points. Only 16 players have reached a higher mark.

Brief scores
Pakistan 366 all out (K Ghulam 118, S Ayub 77; J Leach 4-114, B Carse 3-50, M Potts 2-66) v England 239-6 (B Duckett 114; S Khan 4-86, N Ali 2-75)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan sajid khan ben stokes england sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK