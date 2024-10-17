England 239-6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan

An absorbing second day’s play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366.

Pakistan’s Sajid Khan celebrates the wicket of England’s Ollie Pope in Multan yesterday. Pic/AFP

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries including centurion Ben Duckett to leave England on 239-6 in the second Test in Multan on Wednesday. An absorbing second day’s play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366.

England had been cruising nicely at 211-2 when Sajid removed Joe Root (34), Duckett (114) and Harry Brook (nine) in the final session. From the other end, fellow spinner Noman Ali dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes for one as England lost four wickets in the space of 14 runs. At the close, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse were at the crease with 12 and two respectively.

Root hits career-high rating in ICC Test rankings after Multan masterclass

England’s star batter Joe Root has further cemented his place among the all-time greats by achieving a new career-high rating on the latest ICC men’s Test batter rankings.

Root’s extraordinary knock of 262 during England’s crushing victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Multan has propelled him to a personal best of 932 rating points. His previous best was 923 points. Only 16 players have reached a higher mark.

Brief scores

Pakistan 366 all out (K Ghulam 118, S Ayub 77; J Leach 4-114, B Carse 3-50, M Potts 2-66) v England 239-6 (B Duckett 114; S Khan 4-86, N Ali 2-75)

