Can’t take Pak lightly: Ashalata

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

The last time the two teams clashed, India had emerged a 3-0 winner

Can’t take Pak lightly: Ashalata

Representation pic

The quality of football has improved immensely in the region but the Indian team is equipped to win the SAFF Women’s Championship, senior defender Ashalata Devi said on Wednesday as the side gears up to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in its tournament-opener. The clash against Pakistan on Thursday assumes significance since Ashalata will become India’s first woman footballer to play 100 international matches when she takes field on Thursday at the iconic Dasarath Stadium. 


The last time the two teams clashed, India had emerged a 3-0 winner. “It’s always exciting to face a team like Pakistan. We have a lot of respect for them. They have grown as a unit. Last time, we won against them, but we are not taking them lightly. They are motivated, prepared well and will surely put up a good fight,” said Ashalata.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

