Sheoran bags bronze medal

He beat back the challenge from China’s Liu Yukun, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, who finished fourth

Akhil Sheoran

In a year marred by disappointments, shooter Akhil Sheoran (below) redeemed himself by winning the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions bronze medal even as the other Indian participants failed to make a mark in the ISSF World Cup Final here on Wednesday.

On a day when both Ashi Chouksey and Nischal could not make it to the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions event and Olympian Rhythm Sangwan was unlucky to miss out on a bronze in the shoot-off for third place with a Chinese shooter in 25m sports pistol, Akhil remained calm to win India’s second medal in the year-ending tournament with a score of 452.6. He beat back the challenge from China’s Liu Yukun, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, who finished fourth.

