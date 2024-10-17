Breaking News
Sheoran bags bronze medal

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
He beat back the challenge from China’s Liu Yukun, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, who finished fourth

Sheoran bags bronze medal

Akhil Sheoran

Sheoran bags bronze medal
In a year marred by disappointments, shooter Akhil Sheoran (below) redeemed himself by winning the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions bronze medal even as the other Indian participants failed to make a mark in the ISSF World Cup Final here on Wednesday.


On a day when both Ashi Chouksey and Nischal could not make it to the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions event and Olympian Rhythm Sangwan was unlucky to miss out on a bronze in the shoot-off for third place with a Chinese shooter in 25m sports pistol, Akhil remained calm to win India’s second medal in the year-ending tournament with a score of 452.6. He beat back the challenge from China’s Liu Yukun, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, who finished fourth.


