The 22-year-old shooter delivered an impressive performance, achieving a score of 252.9, which secured her a place on the podium

Sonam Maskar (Pic: ANI)

Listen to this article ISSF World Cup 2024 final: India's Sonam Maskar bags silver, Tilottama Sen finishes sixth x 00:00

Sonam Uttam Maskar on Tuesday clinched silver in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2024 final in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old shooter delivered an impressive performance, achieving a score of 252.9, which secured her a place on the podium.

The gold medal was awarded to China’s Yuting Huang, who showcased remarkable skill and precision throughout the event. Meanwhile, French shooter Oceanne Muller earned the third spot, completing a strong podium lineup.

In addition to Maskar’s commendable finish, her compatriot Tilottama Sen also participated in the final, concluding her effort in sixth place with a score of 167.7.

Meanwhile, Paris Olympics medallists have automatically qualified for the upcoming tournament; however, Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale, who collectively earned a bronze medal, have opted to forgo the event. In their stead, rising talents like Rhythm and Ganemat Sekhon, who specialises in women’s skeet shooting, aim to make a significant impact, having secured their positions based on world rankings.

The Indian contingent features nine athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Arjun Babuta in the men’s 10m air rifle and Anish Bhanwala in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol. Rhythm is set to compete in both the women’s 10m air pistol and the 25m pistol events.

Also Read: Bhaker rested, Rhythm to compete in two events

Other Olympians in the squad include Mairaj Ahmad Khan (men’s skeet), Divyansh Singh Panwar (men’s 10m air rifle), and Chain Singh (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions). Additionally, the lineup for the World Cup Final features Arjun Singh Cheema (men’s 10m air pistol), Vijayveer Sidhu (men’s 25m rapid fire pistol), Anantjeet Singh Narukha (men’s skeet), Maheshwari Chauhan (women’s skeet), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), and Shreyasi Singh (women’s trap), all of whom competed in the Paris Games.

The event kicked off on Tuesday, with four finals scheduled each day across three competition days, marking a traditional ISSF season-ending showcase of elite talent. Due to regulations set by the host country, at least two Indian shooters will participate in each of the 12 individual Olympic events featured in the tournament.

A total of 131 of the world's top shooters from 37 countries, including multiple reigning Olympic champions, are participating in the competition, which aims to determine the best performers of the year across all 12 individual Olympic events.