Bhaker rested, Rhythm to compete in two events

The NRAI on Thursday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the tournament

Manu Bhaker. Pic/PTI

Rhythm Sangwan will be the only Indian shooter to compete in two events in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final (October 13 to 18) here after double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker opted for a three-month rest following her exploits in the Paris Games.

