Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhaker rested Rhythm to compete in two events

Bhaker rested, Rhythm to compete in two events

Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The NRAI on Thursday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the tournament

Bhaker rested, Rhythm to compete in two events

Manu Bhaker. Pic/PTI

Bhaker rested, Rhythm to compete in two events
Rhythm Sangwan will be the only Indian shooter to compete in two events in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final (October 13 to 18) here after double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker opted for a three-month rest following her exploits in the Paris Games.


Also Read: Chopra, Sable to spearhead Indian challenge



The NRAI on Thursday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the tournament.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever</

