Indian Super League: Jasprit Bumrah, Ranbir Kapoor and many others feature in league's promo

Updated on: 10 September,2024 04:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

The Indian Super League is the highest level of men's Indian football league. It is administered by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and currently comprises 13 teams. The Indian Super League 2025 season will be the 11th edition of the league. It is set to kick start on September 13 and it promises enthralling clashes

Ravi Shastri, Ranbir Kapoor and Manu Bhaker (Pic: X/@IndSuperLeague)

The Indian Super League recently posted a video on it's social media handle in which the country's football legend Bhaichung Bhutia is seen asking stalwart Sunil Chhetri, "Socha hai, humare baad Indian  football ka alga hero kaun Banega?" (Have you ever thought of who will become Indian football's next superstar?). In Bhutia's reply, Chhetri said, "India se pochote hai" (Let's ask India about it). Taking to X:






The Indian Super League is the highest level of men's Indian football league. It is administered by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and currently comprises 13 teams. The teams are Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC, FC Goa, FC Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Mohammedan SC and Punjab FC. Out of these only the top six teams will compete against each other in the playoffs of the Indian Super League.

The Indian Super League 2025 season will be the 11th edition of the league. It is set to kick start on September 13 and it promises enthralling clashes.

Indian superstar Sunil Chhetri will be back in action donning the Bengaluru FC jersey. Earlier in the year, the veteran made his last international appearance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Kuwait. The match then ended in a draw and Chhetri was seen leaving the field with tears.

Coming to the video in which it features many Indian sporting heroes such as cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravi Shastri, Olympiad Manu Bhaker and badminton star PV Sindhu. Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham also made their appearances in the video where they are seen having conversation with Indian football legend Monoranjan Bhattacharya.

The video ended with Sunil Chhetri asking "Toh agla hero kaun?" (So, who will be the next star?) to which Bhaichung Bhutia replied, "ISL dekh ke hee pata chalega" (It will be decided only after watching ISL).

