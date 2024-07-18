Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
Mumbai: Accused in Cordelia cruise case is kingpin of MD supply in MMR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Must approach Paris like its any normal World Cup Sift Kaur Samra

‘Must approach Paris like it’s any normal World Cup’, Sift Kaur Samra

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Sift, who is currently in her training base in Luxembourg, will compete in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in Paris Games, starting from July 23 in the French Capital

‘Must approach Paris like it’s any normal World Cup’, Sift Kaur Samra

India’s Sift Kaur Samra with her bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich earlier this year

Listen to this article
‘Must approach Paris like it’s any normal World Cup’, Sift Kaur Samra
x
00:00

Indian rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra isn’t feeling the pressure on her debut Olympics, instead she is approaching the quadrennial showpiece as just another international competition, and said “just the name of the tournament that changes, not the people or the technique”.


Also Read: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj eyes semi-finals show at Olympics


Sift, who is currently in her training base in Luxembourg, will compete in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in Paris Games, starting from July 23 in the French Capital.
The Asian Games gold medallist said that since the Olympics come after four years that’s the reason it is much bigger than the other normal world cups, but for her, it’s just another competition, and that she plans to follow the same things that she has done in previous tournaments and training sessions.


“It [Olympics] is the same; it’s just a normal World Cup for us, and we always give our best in the World Cup. This is another tournament where we will give our best. Yes, because it comes every four years, it is much bigger than the other World Cups. But I feel like it’s the same people we had in the last World Cup, so it’s going to be the same. I have to do the same things I did in my previous tournaments and training. It’s just the name that changes, not the people or technique.”

469.6
Sift Kaur Samra’s world record at the 2023 Asian Games 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK