Sift, who is currently in her training base in Luxembourg, will compete in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in Paris Games, starting from July 23 in the French Capital

India’s Sift Kaur Samra with her bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich earlier this year

Listen to this article ‘Must approach Paris like it’s any normal World Cup’, Sift Kaur Samra x 00:00

Indian rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra isn’t feeling the pressure on her debut Olympics, instead she is approaching the quadrennial showpiece as just another international competition, and said “just the name of the tournament that changes, not the people or the technique”.

Also Read: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj eyes semi-finals show at Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

Sift, who is currently in her training base in Luxembourg, will compete in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in Paris Games, starting from July 23 in the French Capital.

The Asian Games gold medallist said that since the Olympics come after four years that’s the reason it is much bigger than the other normal world cups, but for her, it’s just another competition, and that she plans to follow the same things that she has done in previous tournaments and training sessions.

“It [Olympics] is the same; it’s just a normal World Cup for us, and we always give our best in the World Cup. This is another tournament where we will give our best. Yes, because it comes every four years, it is much bigger than the other World Cups. But I feel like it’s the same people we had in the last World Cup, so it’s going to be the same. I have to do the same things I did in my previous tournaments and training. It’s just the name that changes, not the people or technique.”

469.6

Sift Kaur Samra’s world record at the 2023 Asian Games

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever