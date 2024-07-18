Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
Mumbai: Accused in Cordelia cruise case is kingpin of MD supply in MMR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Swimmer Srihari Nataraj eyes semi finals show at Olympics

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj eyes semi-finals show at Olympics

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Nataraj has not been able to improve his best time since 2021 (53.77s). However, recently he has improved his first 50m time and been fastest in training

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj eyes semi-finals show at Olympics

Srihari Nataraj

Listen to this article
Swimmer Srihari Nataraj eyes semi-finals show at Olympics
x
00:00

Standing on the 2023 National Games podium adorned with 10 medals, eight of them gold, ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj was exhausted. He had been competing non-stop at major events since 2017 when he was just 16, and the grind had finally taken a toll on his body. “I just needed time off to rest because my 2023 season was crazy. Had I not taken time off, my body would have broken down,” he told PTI.


Also Read: Incredible opportunity to learn from most successful driver ever: Leclerc


Refreshed after the break, Nataraj, 23, is ready for his second Olympics, in the 100m backstroke event. Nataraj qualified for Paris via the Universality Quota, which lets countries recommend their two highest-ranked swimmers if no one makes the cut otherwise.


Nataraj has not been able to improve his best time since 2021 (53.77s). However, recently he has improved his first 50m time and been fastest in training. “In Paris I’ll try to get a personal best. If I do, it puts me in a good spot to be in the semi-finals,” said Nataraj, who has a season’s best of 54.68s.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK