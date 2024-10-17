Breaking News
"Harmanpreet Kaur knows when to pace the innings in T20 cricket": Former Team India captain Anjum Chopra

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Former India captain Anjum Chopra said the side hasn’t really found success in playing the shortest format, whether individually or as a whole unit

Anjum Chopra

Before the Indian team’s departure to the UAE, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur claimed that the 15-member side was the best group ever to play the showpiece event in the shortest format. But all of it came crashing down when India lost to New Zealand in their tournament opener at Dubai and from there, they were just playing catch up till the writing on the wall came clear.


Also Read: IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rain plays spoilsport on Day One at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium


Former India captain Anjum Chopra said the side hasn’t really found success in playing the shortest format, whether individually or as a whole unit. “I do feel that the Indian team are a work in progress in terms of playing T20 cricket. They still haven’t been able to crack that code individually and collectively as to how to play T20 cricket.


“Certain players, starting with Harmanpreet Kaur, because she plays in the middle-order or probably sometimes at the top order, she knows exactly when she has to pace the innings. But I can’t say the same for everyone else. It’s not just because they’ve lost in the World Cup. I’ve said these words even before that Indian team are a work in progress,” Chopra told IANS.

