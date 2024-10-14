"We could not hit a few loose balls...": Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur also stated that the key difference between India and Australia is that Aussies don't depend on just one or two players and they also have fine all-rounders too.

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

Following Team India's nine-run loss against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that she and Deepti Sharma failed to punish a few balls during their partnership which at last resulted in a loss.

A brilliant effort from Annabel Sutherland helped Australia register a win over Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. The "Women in Blue" failed to chase a target of 152 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Sharjah.

Harmanpreet Kaur also stated that the key difference between India and Australia is that Aussies don't depend on just one or two players and they also have fine all-rounders too.

"I think their entire team contribute, they don't depend on one or two players, they have a lot of all-rounders who contribute. We also planned well and we were there in the game. They didn't gave away easy runs and made it difficult. They are an experienced side. That is something that is not in your control, you have to always keep your playing eleven ready even when one or two player misses out", said Harmanpreet Kaur.

"Radha bowled really well, she was in the game and she was fielding well. You need a character like that in the team who is always there. It was a chaseable total. When me and Deepti were batting, we could not hit a few loose balls. We can learn a lot from Australia. Whatever was in our hands, we were trying to do that but that is something not in our control. If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great. But otherwise, whoever deserves to be there, that team will be there", she added.

Following the loss against Australia, India will now have to expect Pakistan to secure a win against New Zealand.

(With ANI Inputs)