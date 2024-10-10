"Was in the zone": Harmanpreet Kaur after scoring her fastest T20I fifty

Team India began their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a loss against New Zealand. However, in the game against Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. managed to bounce back. Since then, they have won two matches including Pakistan's clash

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

After smashing her fastest fifty, Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "It was one of those days when I was in the zone."

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur was struggling to score runs. In the match against Sri Lanka, she was at her best.

She reached her half-century in just 27 balls. Her previous fastest half-century came in 29 deliveries which also came against Sri Lanka in 2008.

India won the game by 82 runs after posting 172 for three, the highest total of the World Cup thus far.

"It was one of those days where I was in my zone, I was thinking positively and hitting anything that was in my zone. These wickets aren't very true for batting.

"You have to keep rotating strike and only when the ball is in the zone can you swing your bat," the India captain said post the big win. The 98-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid the platform for a big total.

"We just wanted to go with the momentum. Smriti and Shafali gave us a very good start. We discussed that, we didn't want to throw our wickets away. That's exactly what the openers did and gave us that platform.

"Jemi and I just wanted to get 7-8 runs an over, and we just went with the flow," added Harmanpreet, who was back to batting at number three after coming in at four against Pakistan.

Team India began their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a loss against New Zealand. However, in the game against Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. managed to bounce back. Since then, they have won two matches including Pakistan's clash.

The "Women in Blue" will now clash with Australia in their next match. This will mark their last group-stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

(With PTI Inputs)