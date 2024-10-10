At the other end Rinku, who hit five boundaries and three maximums, also showcased his big-hitting prowess, smashing the first six of the match off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the eighth over

India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy slams one during his 34-ball 74 in the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi yesterday. Reddy hammered four fours and seven sixes. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Nitish announces his arrival in style, India takes a lead x 00:00

Nitish Kumar Reddy played the most attractive innings of his nascent career as India posted 221-9 in the second T20I against Bangladesh on Wednesday and emerged victorious by 86 runs for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. In response, Bangladesh scored 135-9 off their 20 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddy (74 off 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 off 29) put up a crucial 108-run stand for the fourth wicket to pull India out of a precarious position. Put into bat, the Indian top-order was outfoxed by the pace trio of Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rehman and Taskin Ahmed. They varied their pace to get the desired results. Bangladesh started the inning with some spin in the form of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sanju Samson punished the off-spinner with back-to-back boundaries to plunder 15 runs from the first over.

Also Read: IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Indian batsmen's run-riot in Delhi

But Samson bungled up his start, getting out to Taskin. After only two runs in the second over, Abhishek Sharma slammed back-to-back boundaries and looked to slog Tanzim Hasan, but the 147 kmph delivery induced an inside edge, which resulted in his off-stump cartwheeling.

Shanto introduced Mustafizur into the attack in the sixth over and the experienced pacer began with slower deliveries, with the third one paying dividends as Suryakumar Yadav chipped it straight to Shanto as India lost their third wicket in the Powerplay. But Reddy blasted the Bangladesh attack for seven maximums and four boundaries in only 34 balls. Playing only his second T20I, he brought up his maiden 50 in 27 balls.

At the other end Rinku, who hit five boundaries and three maximums, also showcased his big-hitting prowess, smashing the first six of the match off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the eighth over.

Brief scores

India 221-9 (N Reddy 74, R Singh 53; R Hossain 3-55) beat Bangladesh 135-9 (Mahmudullah 41; V Chakravarthy 2-19) by 86 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever