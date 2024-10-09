India score 221/9 against Bangladesh

Asked to bat, Sanju Samson started the India innings with a couple of boundaries but failed to carry on for long, while Abhishek Sharma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav too did not last long enough as the hosts slipped to 41 for three in the sixth over

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic: File Pic)

India scored a formidable 221 for nine against Bangladesh in their second T20 International here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat, Sanju Samson started the India innings with a couple of boundaries but failed to carry on for long, while Abhishek Sharma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav too did not last long enough as the hosts slipped to 41 for three in the sixth over.

Nitish Reddy (76 off 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 off 29 balls) led India's recovery with a superb partnership of 108 runs for the fourth wicket. Hardik Pandya then smashed a 19-ball 32 to consolidate India's innings.

Brief scores:

India: 221/9 in 20 overs (Nitish Reddy 76, Rinku Singh 53, Hardik Pandya 32).

