IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl first

Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I. Having a lead in the series against Bangladesh, Team India will aim for the series win. Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy will look to better their performances compared to their debuts

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl first

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Currently, Team India is leading the three-match T20I series by 1-0.


Ahead of the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Bangladesh have made one change in their playing XI. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been included in the squad in place of Shoriful Islam. The hosts have named the same playing XI.


Having a lead in the series against Bangladesh, Team India will aim for the series win. Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy will look to better their performances compared to their debuts. In the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, people will expect Mayank Yadav to showcase his pace yet again in Delhi.


In the absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson delivered a decent performance in the first T20I as he scored 29 runs in 19 balls. Also while chasing, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a fiery knock of unbeaten 39 runs off just 16 deliveries. His knock was laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets following which he was named the "Player of the Match." Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, too snapped three wickets. Pandya, Mayank and Washington Sundar registered one wicket each to their names. The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Squads:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

