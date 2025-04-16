The accused is a resident of Nanded city in central Maharashtra, but is currently posted at Dhanora in the Naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli in the Vidarbha region. The police said his parents and other relatives have also been named in the FIR

A local court has remanded the accused in 14-day judicial custody. Representational pic

A 34-year-old Tahsildar (revenue department officer) has been arrested on attempt to murder and other charges after he allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened her with a pistol in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police officers said on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the accused – Avinash Shembatwad – is a resident of Nanded city in central Maharashtra, but is currently posted at Dhanora in the Naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli in the Vidarbha region.

The police said Shembatwad’s parents and other relatives have also been named in the first information report (FIR).

The incident came to light when Shembatwad's wife approached the Shivajinagar Police in Nanded with a complaint on April 13, the officer informed, according to PTI.

The complainant said the tahsildar used to torture her mentally and physically as she could not conceive a child after years of marriage.

He allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her by brandishing a pistol, her complaint stated, according to PTI.

Fed up with the constant torture, the woman filed a complaint against her husband as well as the other members of her husband’s family.

Accordingly, a case was registered against tahsildar, his parents and two brothers under the relevant sections of the new criminal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including one related to attempt to murder, and under the Domestic Violence Act, the officer quoted above informed.

On April 13, Shembatwad was in Nanded city when a police team arrested him, he added.

A local court has remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

Further probe was underway, the officer added.

Thane court acquits man accused of stalking, assaulting minor girl

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 25-year-old man accused of stalking and assaulting a minor girl, citing a lack of substantial evidence against him, reported news agency PTI.

Special judge D S Deshmukh acquitted the man booked under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code dealing with stalking and criminal intimidation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, reported PTI.

A copy of the order dated April 4 was made available on Monday.

The prosecution alleged that the accused stalked and outraged the modesty of the 15-year-old girl between August 2020 and January 8, 2021, reported PTI.

Defence counsel Sudhakar R Parad contested the allegation and punched holes in the prosecution case and the police investigation.

The Thane court found the prosecution's evidence insufficient to establish the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

(With PTI inputs)