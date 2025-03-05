A man from the OBC community was allegedly tortured and branded with a hot rod by two brothers over a dispute in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. While one accused has been arrested, protests have erupted demanding the arrest of the second suspect.

File Pic

A man from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community was allegedly subjected to brutal torture and branded with a hot rod by two brothers over an old dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Police have arrested one of the accused, while a search is underway for the other, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred last week in Janephal village of Bhokardan tehsil, came to light after video clips of the attack went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The footage prompted activists from the OBC community to stage protests on Tuesday, demanding swift action and the immediate arrest of the absconding accused.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, he was on his way to offer prayers at a temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri when the two accused intercepted him.

The brothers, who had an ongoing dispute with the victim, allegedly engaged in an argument before forcibly dragging him to the temple’s kitchen.

There, they stripped him and branded him with a heated rod on his thighs, stomach, and knees.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

His condition has since stabilised, according to medical reports.

Following the complaint, the Paradh police launched an investigation and arrested one of the accused on Monday.

Inspector Santosh Mane confirmed that efforts were being intensified to locate and apprehend the second accused, who remains on the run.

As per PTI reports, the disturbing visuals circulating online have led to strong reactions from OBC rights activists. Laxman Hake, Deepak Borhade, and local functionaries of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi staged a demonstration in Jalna on Tuesday, demanding immediate action against the absconding perpetrator.

They also met senior police officials, urging them to take stringent measures against both accused to ensure justice for the victim.

(With inputs from PTI)