Bharti Singh recreated Madhuri Dixit's look, but a viral video with a photographer calling her "ubli hui Madhuri Dixit" sparked backlash from fans

In Pic: Bharti Singh. Pic/Instant Bollywood

This week, the celebs of Laughter Chefs 2 recreated the looks of iconic Bollywood characters. For the special episode, Bharti Singh recreated Madhuri Dixit's look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, but things turned sour when a video with a photographer’s audio calling Bharti "ubli hui Madhuri Dixit" went viral. As the video spread online, netizens began calling out the paparazzi's behaviour. Though Bharti, with her signature sarcasm, gave it back to the photographer, fans still condemned the comment.

In the video, one of the photographers called her "ubli hui Madhuri Dixit" (Swollen Madhuri Dixit). In response, Bharti said, “Kisne bola ubli hui Madhuri Dixit? Arey ye dekhiye, uble hue nahi fry kiye hue hain. Bol nahi sakte (Who said swollen Madhuri Dixit? Look, they are fried... They can’t say this).” She also added, “Tum bhi na (You are too much).”

Bharti’s fan called out paparazzo’s derogatory remark

As this clip surfaced, Bharti's fans came out in support of her. One wrote, “What an awful defamatory remark! She looks pretty and wears the sari so well, as it should be worn.” Another said, “This is not good to comment like this… shame on you people.” A third fan commented, “Mazak mat udao please... she is the sweetest, most honest and real ❤️ @bharti.laughterqueen.”

One fan, while praising her beauty, said, “She looks so gorgeous in a saree 😍😍😍😍 @bharti.laughterqueen, a sweet suggestion to please wear sarees on special occasions because you look lovely in it.”

More about Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs has been one of the most loved shows on television and has been gaining quite good TRPs recently. After Mannara Chopra’s exit from the show, the makers brought back some of the old participants. Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, and Jasmin Bhasin have also joined the show. Earlier, the makers brought back one of the most loved contestants from Season 1, Karan Kundrra.

Karan’s pairing with Arjun Bijlani in the first season of Laughter Chefs was highly appreciated. When asked if he misses Arjun, Karan shared the advice he gave his ex-co-star. Kundrra revealed, “I recently met Arjun during the Holi celebration at Ankita and Vicky’s party. I even met Nia there, and I told them both, 'Tum dono zyada natak mat karna, aur aa jana.'”