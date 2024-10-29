Madhuri Dixit's home, home, where she lives with her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene is nothing less than an art gallery with paintings by MF Hussain that spread across the 5,500-square-foot apartment

Inside Madhuri Dixit's Mumbai home Pic/Architectural Digest

Bollywood beauty and 90s icon Madhuri Dixit, who juggled her life between Mumbai and the US, offered fans a peek inside her abode on the 53rd floor of a high-rise in the city. The actor’s home, where she lives with her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene is nothing less than an art gallery with paintings by MF Hussain that spread across the 5,500-square-foot apartment.

MF Hussain wanted to paint the walls of Madhuri Dixit’s home

Speaking to Architectural Digest India, Madhuri said, “Husain Ji wanted to paint the walls of my home, but I objected on the account of moving, so he painted me some of his finest works. I just love the colours he used; it pops out.”

She further states, “Everything [in this Mumbai home] is uncluttered; it’s straight lines... beautiful yet artistic’’, to which Dr Nene adds, “Our take on contemporary design is very similar.”

Madhuri states, “I've always wanted a family. That was my dream: to have a husband, kids, and a house where you feel comfortable, cosy, and loved.”

Madhuri Dixit’s acting journey

The Bollywood diva made her acting debut with the 1984 film 'Abodh' opposite late Bengali actor Tapas Pal who passed away in 2020 after a cardiac arrest. Although the film failed at the box office, Madhuri received appreciation for her performance. However, she came into the limelight with the superhit film 'Tezaab' in the year 1988 and after that was no looking back for her. She went on to rule Bollywood with several hits one after another such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', 'Khalnayak' and many more.

Apart from her acting skills, Madhuri is also known for her outstanding dancing skills. Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style, and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood. She is a trained Kathak dancer and her dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular even today. Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerized the audience in various genres. Her ability to blend Indian classical dance elements with contemporary styles has made her dance performances even more captivating.

On the work front, Madhuri will next be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. The film will be released on Diwali 2024.