Kartik Aaryan goes on a vada pav date with his 'Manju' Madhuri Dixit ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release - watch video

Updated on: 27 October,2024 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a video of him and Madhuri Dixit gorging on the city’s favourite snack, Vada Pav with a side of chutneys, watch the viral video

Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit eating vada pav

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, who await the release of their film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ stepped out for a vada pav date in Mumbai. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of the two gorging on the city’s favourite snack, with a side of chutneys. He captioned the post as, “A Vadapav Date With My Manju  @madhuridixitnene ही दिवाळी भूल भुलैया ची. #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali” While Kartik kept it casual, Madhuri looked bespoke in a rani pink salwar suit. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan perform 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'

Over the weekend, the makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ released the iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0', featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan during an event in Mumbai. The song showcases a stunning face-off between Vidya and Madhuri and no doubt it is a visual treat for not only the audience but also the lead star of the film, Kartik Aaryan. He has all the praise for the mesmerising actresses.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

While appreciating the performances of Vidya and Madhuri, Kartik shared, "The day shoot happened, the day it was announced that this shoot was going to happen, we were all so excited from that day. Along with that, when this shoot was happening, I didn't even need to come there, I was just watching the live performance. That I will never miss this opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To see Madhuri ji and Vidya ji performing together, that too in 'Ami Je Tomar'."

Kartik Aaryan calls Madhuri Dixit ‘dancing queen’ 

Sharing his experience of working with the Bollywood divas, Kartik Aaryan said, "Genuinely, the time I got to work with Madhuri ji and Vidya ji, I thought I was dreaming. It's like a dream come true. It's a big thing for me. I've been watching Madhuri Ji since my childhood. And she's a dancing queen. She's a legend. And you don't get an opportunity like this anywhere. And about Vidya ji, I'm just praising her everywhere. I have had a blast. I'm living a dream right now and I'm enjoying it a lot. Again, I'd like to thank the whole team."

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. It will be released on Diwali 2024. 

