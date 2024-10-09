The script is not expected to deviate much when the two sides clash in the second T20I here on Wednesday with the home team’s young mavericks proving more than a handful for the full-strength visitors

Sanju Samson during his 19-ball 29 on Sunday. Pic/AFP

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson holds key as Indians look to seal T20I series

Team India are so dominant that Bangladesh are admittedly clueless about how to match the “skills and mentality” of Suryakumar Yadav’s men.

The script is not expected to deviate much when the two sides clash in the second T20I here on Wednesday with the home team’s young mavericks proving more than a handful for the full-strength visitors.

Bangladesh have hardly looked like the plucky opponents they’re hyped to be, but India have looked every bit the marauding force they are on home turf. One man who made a strong statement of intent on Sunday was Sanju Samson (19-ball 29). Confirmed as an opener for the series, Samson has been in and out of the national set up since his 2015 debut. He will look to seize this opportunity and get a big score in front of, what is likely to be a sellout crowd.

