Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Lara backs Jaiswal to make an impact against Australia

Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

In 11 Tests so far, Jaiswal, 22, has been in fine form, scoring 1,217 runs with the help of three hundreds and seven half-centuries

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Lara backs Jaiswal to make an impact against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal

West Indies legend Brian Lara lavished praise on India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ability to play in all conditions and expects him to perform well in the Border-Gavaskar Series Down Under. “He [Jaiswal] has the ability to play in all conditions. I saw him in the Caribbean [in 2023]. Obviously, the pitches in Australia are slightly different, but if you take that sort of strength that you have, you’re going to play good cricket in all conditions. I expect to see him do well,” Lara said on the sidelines of the launch of the International Masters League at a city hotel on Tuesday. 


Also Read: Strong pace lineup boosts India’s chances against Australia


In 11 Tests so far, Jaiswal, 22, has been in fine form, scoring 1,217 runs with the help of three hundreds and seven half-centuries. Lara felt that while Jaiswal does not need to make any technical adjustment, it’s the mental aspect that needs to be looked at. “I think the adjustment is upstairs [head]. The adjustment is in your ability to back your talent in whatever the conditions are. I just think, mentally, travelling away from home, that’s the difference. Also, Australia in Australia is a different beast. But I’ve seen this Indian team going to Australia over the last couple of occasions. They are very capable of winning,” added Lara, who amassed a whopping 22,358 runs from 430 international matches. 


