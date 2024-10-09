In 11 Tests so far, Jaiswal, 22, has been in fine form, scoring 1,217 runs with the help of three hundreds and seven half-centuries

Yashasvi Jaiswal

West Indies legend Brian Lara lavished praise on India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ability to play in all conditions and expects him to perform well in the Border-Gavaskar Series Down Under. “He [Jaiswal] has the ability to play in all conditions. I saw him in the Caribbean [in 2023]. Obviously, the pitches in Australia are slightly different, but if you take that sort of strength that you have, you’re going to play good cricket in all conditions. I expect to see him do well,” Lara said on the sidelines of the launch of the International Masters League at a city hotel on Tuesday.

In 11 Tests so far, Jaiswal, 22, has been in fine form, scoring 1,217 runs with the help of three hundreds and seven half-centuries. Lara felt that while Jaiswal does not need to make any technical adjustment, it’s the mental aspect that needs to be looked at. “I think the adjustment is upstairs [head]. The adjustment is in your ability to back your talent in whatever the conditions are. I just think, mentally, travelling away from home, that’s the difference. Also, Australia in Australia is a different beast. But I’ve seen this Indian team going to Australia over the last couple of occasions. They are very capable of winning,” added Lara, who amassed a whopping 22,358 runs from 430 international matches.