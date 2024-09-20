Breaking News
IND vs BAN 1st Test | "I try to bat according to the requirements of my team": Yashasvi Jaiswal

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Jaiswal’s half century and his 62-run partnership with fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant helped India avoid a total collapse on the first day after getting reduced to 34-3

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during his 56 yesterday. Pic/PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal curbed his natural flair to make a determined 56 against Bangladesh in seaming conditions here on Thursday, and the young opener said such experiences will make him a stronger, all-weather player in future.


Jaiswal’s half century and his 62-run partnership with fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant helped India avoid a total collapse on the first day after getting reduced to 34-3.



Also Read: IND vs BAN 1st Test | "Ravindra Jadeja was of real help": Ravichandran Ashwin


“It was amazing to go out there and play in these conditions. It will make me strong and I will learn from it as to how to play in all these conditions and how to plan my innings,” Jaiswal told reporters in the post-day press meet.

“I try to bat according to the requirements of my team and keep changing my game accordingly. If the wicket falls initially, how can I bat? When the runs are coming, how can I bat?,” he added.

Jaiswal conceded that there was some help for the bowlers in the first couple of sessions, warranting a cautious approach from the Indian batters. “Initially, I think the ball was moving a bit and seaming a bit and the wicket was a bit down. So, we took our time. But if you see in the last session, we scored quite well and I think we are in a good position at the moment,” he said.

