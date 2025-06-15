Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Shocking to make 100 coffins in just two days, says coffin-maker; Death toll reaches 271 in Ahmedabad plane crash and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Coffin-maker Nelvin Rajwadi prepares the coffins for the victims at his workshop in Vadodara

Ahmedabad plane crash: Shocking to make 100 coffins in just two days, says coffin-maker

While the authorities race against time to identify the victims of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad and find out what exactly caused the mishap, some 100 km away in Vadodara, coffin-maker Nelvin Rajwadi has been working non-stop to ensure the victims’ remains can be sent to their families with dignity. Read more.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Death toll reaches 271, only two victims identified through DNA so far

As OF Saturday evening, blood samples had been collected from 247 victims of the tragic Air India AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad. The samples will be used for DNA testing and identification of the victims, confirmed officials at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Read more.

Mumbai rains: City received more high-intensity rainfall in last 6 years, BMC study finds

Mumbai has seen a sharp spike in the number of days that it receives rainfall over 100mm in the past 3 years, according to a study conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Department. From 13 such days in 2022 to 14 days in 2023, and 21 days during the monsoon season of 2024, the city has recorded an increase of 61 per cent. This number exceeds the annual average of 16 days a year where rainfall is recorded above 100 mm within a day. For comparison, Mumbai receives an annual rainfall of about 2100 mm in the monsoon months, according to official data. Read more.

WTC Final | 'Partnership that turned hope into history,' Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers opens up SA's win

In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!, said Sachin Tendulkar. Read more.

Aamir Khan: 'Junaid has a rare talent that a lot of skilled actors also don’t possess'

Being a superstar in the Hindi film industry, box office success has always mattered to Aamir Khan. But since his son, Junaid Khan, stepped into the movie business with the Netflix film, Maharaj (2024), it has been taken over by another gnawing concern. Read more.