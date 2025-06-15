Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!

In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!

Test cricket continues to weave its magic.



Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through. What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour.. and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn’t have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!

Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA

