Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WTC Final Partnership that turned hope into history Sachin Tendulkar AB de Villiers open up SAs win

WTC Final | 'Partnership that turned hope into history,' Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers open up SA's win

Updated on: 15 June,2025 01:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!

WTC Final | 'Partnership that turned hope into history,' Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers open up SA's win

Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers. Pics/Satej Shinde, AFP

Listen to this article
WTC Final | 'Partnership that turned hope into history,' Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers open up SA's win
x
00:00

Sachin Tendulkar@sachin_rt
In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!




AB de Villiers@ABdeVilliers17
Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through. What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour.. and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn’t have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

WTC Final sachin tendulkar ab de villiers South Africa vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK