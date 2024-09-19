IND vs BAN 1st Test: Mahmud's three-wicket haul restricts India to 88/3 at lunch on Day 1

In the IND vs BAN 1st Test Shubman Gill was unfortunate as he returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs. His innings lasted for just eight deliveries. Stalwart Virat Kohli was dismissed on six runs in Chennai in between the cheering from the crowd

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

In the IND vs BAN 1st Test, visitor's pacer Hasan Mahmud showcased his prowess with the ball by snapping three big wickets of the Indian batting lineup. The hosts are now on 88 runs for the loss of three wickets on Day 1 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test.

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are still at the crease with unbeaten 37 and 33 runs, respectively. They have so far added 54 runs for the fourth wicket, steering India to much calmer shores.

Once Bangladesh elected to bowl on a muggy Chennai morning, the focus was entirely on express quick Nahid Rana, but it was the more honest Mahmud (3/14) who rattled India with a clinical spell.

Rohit Sharma was saved by DRS when he was unbeaten on one run. But his innings ended with a score of six runs. The Indian skipper had little choice other than playing a wobble seam delivery that came at him on a tight angle as he edged to Najmul Hasan Shanto at second slip.

In the IND vs BAN 1st Test Shubman Gill was unfortunate as he returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs. His innings lasted for just eight deliveries.

Stalwart Virat Kohli was dismissed on six runs in Chennai in between the cheering from the crowd.

Mahmud pitched one just short of the length outside the off-stump, and the drive was not there. But the star batter chose to play an expansive drive with the ball nestling in Litton's gloves after taking a healthy edge off Kohli's bat.

In the IND vs BAN 1st Test, the hosts lost three wickets for 34 runs in the first 10 overs. Gradually, a sizable crowd regained their voice as Jaiswal and Pant, who came ahead of KL Rahul, played counterattacking knocks to drag India back into the contest.

They were a bit edgy to begin with as there were a few play-and-misses, edges, couple of wrong calls for singles between them, but the left-handers soon overcame it to play a few dazzling shots.

Jaiswal was all classic correctness as he drove, flicked and swept pacer Taskin Ahmed and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for boundaries to keep the board ticking.

Pant, at the other end, used his timing and power to good effect to peel boundaries off Rana, and a thundering square cut off the pacer was a treat to watch.

The lone moment of worry during his stay was an edge off Taskin that Shadman Islam failed to grab at first slip.

(With PTI Inputs)