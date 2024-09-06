IND vs BAN series: Jaiswal sets sights on red-ball format as Bangladesh series draws near

The 22-year-old, who has become a key player in India's red-ball squad, scored 30 off 50 balls for India 'B' in their Duleep Trophy match against India 'A' in Bengaluru on Thursday

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has emphasized consistency as he focuses on red-ball cricket at the ongoing Duleep Trophy while preparing for the upcoming two-Test IND vs BAN series.

The 22-year-old, who has become a key player in India's red-ball squad, scored 30 off 50 balls for India 'B' in their Duleep Trophy match against India 'A' in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"It's a great opportunity whenever we have the chance to play the Duleep or Ranji Trophy. I'm really looking forward to that, and I hope I'll enjoy my game. I'll try my best," he told JioCinema.

Looking ahead to India's World Test Championship campaign, Jaiswal, who has played nine Tests since his debut, said, "Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts."

"Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have."

"I have worked hard to keep up my form and continue to do so to ensure I maintain it. The more consistent I stay with my practice and preparation, my results will improve. I don't overthink, I just need to prepare well and keep improving myself as a player. The more I repeat these steps, the better I'll get."

India are set to host Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England during the 2024-25 home season, starting with the IND vs BAN series on September 19.

"I think they've been playing well. It'll be fun to match up with them. It's fun to play Test matches regardless. I'm really looking forward to that," Jaiswal said.

Earlier on Thursday, Rishabh Pant's much-awaited return to red-ball cricket lasted a mere 10 balls and 15 minutes but Musheer Khan's resolute unbeaten hundred carried India B to a satisfactory 202 for seven against India A, on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy.

Before Musheer (105 not out, 227b, 10x4, 2x6) and Navdeep Saini (29 not out, 74b, 4x4, 1x6) fought back for India B with a stand of 108 for the eighth wicket, they were in a huge hole at 94 for seven as 'A' skipper Shubman Gill made the prudent choice of bowling first under overcast skies.



But Musheer, younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan (9), saved his side from a total collapse with an innings of rare maturity that belied his 19 tender years.

(With inputs from agencies)