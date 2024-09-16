Shubman Gill likely to be rested for Bangladesh's T20I series

“Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 [Gwalior], 10 [Delhi] and 13 [Hyderabad]. Now first Test v New Zealand starts October 16

Shubman Gill

India vice-captain Shubman Gill is one of the prominent players who will be rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting October 7 as part of BCCI’s workload management policy.

“Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 [Gwalior], 10 [Delhi] and 13 [Hyderabad]. Now first Test v New Zealand starts October 16.

“So with a turnaround of three days, it is important to give Gill a break,” a BCCI source told PTI.

