Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shubman Gill likely to be rested for Bangladeshs T20I series

Shubman Gill likely to be rested for Bangladesh's T20I series

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 [Gwalior], 10 [Delhi] and 13 [Hyderabad]. Now first Test v New Zealand starts October 16

Shubman Gill likely to be rested for Bangladesh's T20I series

Shubman Gill

Listen to this article
Shubman Gill likely to be rested for Bangladesh's T20I series
x
00:00

India vice-captain Shubman Gill is one of the prominent players who will be rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting October 7 as part of BCCI’s workload management policy.


Also Read: Piastri emerges victorious in Azerbaijan GP



“Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 [Gwalior], 10 [Delhi] and 13 [Hyderabad]. Now first Test v New Zealand starts October 16.


“So with a turnaround of three days, it is important to give Gill a break,” a BCCI source told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shubman Gill india bangladesh t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK