IND vs BAN 1st Test | "Ravindra Jadeja was of real help": Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/PTI

Ravichandran Ashwin’s unbeaten 102 along with Ravindra Jadeja’s 86 not out did wonders for India who were put to bat first in the opening Test by Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. The duo not only turned the tide in their favour, but also complemented each other in the middle to build a 195-run unbeaten stand for the seventh wicket to take India to 339-6 at stumps.

“It’s an old Chennai surface with a bit of bounce and carry. The red soil pitch allows you to play a few shots if you are willing to just get in line and give it a bit of a tonk when there’s width,” Ashwin told the broadcasters at stumps on Day One.

Local man Ashwin credited his partner for boosting his morale in the gruelling Chennai heat. “He [Jadeja] was of real help, there was a point where I was really sweating and getting a bit tired. Jaddu noticed it quickly and guided me through that phase. Jaddu has been one of our best batters for our team in the last few years. Him being there, pretty solid and he was also very helpful in terms of telling me that we don’t have to convert twos into threes which was really helpful for me,” Ashwin said.

