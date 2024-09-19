Rahul Dravid will make a return to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but this time as a head coach ahead of the IPL 2025. From 2011-13 seasons, Dravid played 46 matches for the franchise, scoring 1,276 runs at an average of 29.67, with seven fifties. His best score was 66

Rahul Dravid (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid expressed his views that the side will benefit from the vast experience new head coach Gautam Gambhir possesses.

Dravid was speaking at an event in Delhi organised by Roombr. Dravid was appointed as the Team India head coach in November 2021.

Under his coaching stint, Team India finished as runners-up in the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup held at home. And then Men in Blue ended their 11-year-long trophy drought by beating South Africa by seven runs to capture their second ICC T20 World Cup title.

Answering a media query, Rahul Dravid said the team will benefit from what Gautam Gambhir is going to bring to the table.

"I think he has got a lot of experience as a player. He has played a lot. He has obviously coached quite a bit. In any situation one brings his own experiences, knowledge to the table. I am sure the team is going to benefit what Gautam is going to bring to the table along with his team," he said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as a head coach on July 9, just a few days after Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Previously, Gambhir had guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) title as a mentor.

Rahul Dravid will make a return to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but this time as a head coach ahead of the IPL 2025.

The former Royals captain and coach spent five seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2015 and will commence with the team immediately, working with Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara to implement the franchise's overall cricketing strategy.

From 2011-13 seasons, Dravid played 46 matches for the franchise, scoring 1,276 runs at an average of 29.67, with seven fifties. His best score was 66.

Rahul Dravid, known as one of the greatest batsmen to represent India started his coaching career in 2014, the time when he served from captain to team's mentor.

Since then, Dravid has been involved in various capacities with the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the Indian Men's U19, and the Indian Men's Senior team, leading the nation to the top of the Test, ODI and T20I rankings during his tenure, and topping it up with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup crown recently.

(With ANI Inputs)