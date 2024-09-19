Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 1st Test Ravichandran Ashwin smashes century India reaches 339 at stumps on Day 1

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin smashes century, India reaches 339 at stumps on Day 1

Updated on: 19 September,2024 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Gill coming to bat at number three in the IND vs BAN 1st Test was unable to accumulate any runs. The hosts ended their Day 1 with a score of 339 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will step out on the field on Day 2 with unbeaten scores of 102 and 86 runs, respectively

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin smashes century, India reaches 339 at stumps on Day 1

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Team India's star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin smashes a crucial century on Day 1 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test. The hosts ended their Day 1 with a score of 339 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will step out on the field on Day 2 with unbeaten scores of 102 and 86 runs, respectively.


Team India recovered well from their early collapses on Day 1 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test. The Indian team lost three quick wickets. Later, the side collapsed to 176 for the loss of six wickets at tea. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to stabilize Team India's ship by scoring 56 runs.



Bangladesh were in total control of the match, but spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin milked an unbeaten 195 runs in 227 deliveries. Earlier, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant tried to pull the game in their favour but were dismissed on the scores of 16 and 39 runs, respectively.

Visiting speedster Hasan Mahmud claimed four wickets for 58 runs. His wicket account had the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Pant. Gill coming to bat at number three in the IND vs BAN 1st Test was unable to accumulate any runs. He returned to the pavilion on an eight-ball duck. Stalwarts Kohli and Rohit, both registered the scores of six runs.

Nahid Rana (1/80) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/77) picked up a wicket each. But the Bangladeshi bowlers fell flat in front of Ashwin and Jadeja as they failed to pick up a single wicket in the final session of the day.

Brief Scores:
India: 339 for six in 80 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 102 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 86 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 56; Hasan Mahmud 4/58).

(With PTI Inputs)

 

